Land transaction trouble
Sale in Eben: The next dubious deal?
Is a company in Eben securing building land through an intermediary buyer? The sale of an agricultural property raises many questions - and will soon be a matter for the provincial parliament.
More living space for the people of Salzburg, less space for speculators! This was the motto under which the then state government launched the new Land Transfer Act in the fall of 2022. Prior to this, the provincial court of auditors severely criticized the previous provisions. The authorities were said to have not taken the legality of land sales too seriously - the "Krone" reported several times. But has everything really changed for the better in the meantime?
Pongau company hopes for building land instead of grassland
At least one recent case in Pongau raises serious doubts. A farmer recently sold a farm and ten hectares of land in Eben. The buyers are a Pongau family with an agricultural background. The Salzburg Land Transfer Commission approved the purchase and, in an already legally binding decision, even waived the new owners' obligation to farm the property.
This is because there is already an option agreement with a neighboring company for part of the land. If the municipality converts the area in question, with a total area of almost 9500 square meters, from grassland to building land, the company can purchase the land. Farmland in the hands of farmers - this principle would be thrown overboard.
Not everyone in the tranquil Pongau village is happy about this. Lawyer and local resident Gerhard Köstner, for example, says: "Agricultural land should not be an object of speculation." He has written to the Land Transaction Commission and wants clarification on the controversial issue.
Salzburg SPÖ rages against the sale
SPÖ member of parliament Karin Dollinger is even more outspoken. She says: "The question arises as to why the route via an intermediate buyer is being contested here - instead of the usual regional planning procedure. There is a suspicion of a circumvention, speculation and redevelopment deal." The SPÖ intends to send a parliamentary question to the blue-black government in the coming week - with the hope of receiving answers soon. "For us, this decision shows that even after the new law comes into force, further curiosities are still being practiced in enforcement," confirms Dollinger.
