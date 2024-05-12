Sale in Eben: The next dubious deal?

Salzburg SPÖ rages against the sale

SPÖ member of parliament Karin Dollinger is even more outspoken. She says: "The question arises as to why the route via an intermediate buyer is being contested here - instead of the usual regional planning procedure. There is a suspicion of a circumvention, speculation and redevelopment deal." The SPÖ intends to send a parliamentary question to the blue-black government in the coming week - with the hope of receiving answers soon. "For us, this decision shows that even after the new law comes into force, further curiosities are still being practiced in enforcement," confirms Dollinger.