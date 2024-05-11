Austria Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC LIVE from 5pm

"Greed for success"

Michael Wimmer does not want to let that happen. Once again, the Austria coach emphasized on Friday that he expects his team to be "greedy" for success right from the start. He said he had seen a team in training this week "that is alive and kicking". That's what needs to happen. "It's all back-and-forth talk. It's about getting it on the pitch tomorrow," said Wimmer. He also announced personnel changes after the performance against Lustenau with "catastrophic tackling".