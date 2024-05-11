Bundesliga in the ticker
Austria Vienna vs Wolfsberger AC LIVE from 5pm
31st round of the domestic Bundesliga. Austria Vienna will face Wolfsberger AC on Saturday. The winner will secure a play-off spot. We will be reporting live from 5pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria and WAC meet in the penultimate round of the qualifying group in a direct duel for the chance of a European Cup ticket. The winner on Saturday (17:00) will secure a place in the play-offs. Even a draw in Vienna-Favoriten could be enough for both teams if Blau Weiß Linz fail to pick up a point at Austria Lustenau. At any rate, the signs point to a reunion in the near future.
Only Wolfsburg were able to enjoy the feeling of victory in the previous week. After the 1:0 win in Altach, the Lavanttaler saw an upward trend that should continue. Austria, on the other hand, lost 2-0 at bottom-of-the-table Lustenau, with the Violets picking up just one point from their last three games. If they also fail to secure a win against the WAC, the Viennese side will face a thriller against Blau Weiß in Linz next week.
"Greed for success"
Michael Wimmer does not want to let that happen. Once again, the Austria coach emphasized on Friday that he expects his team to be "greedy" for success right from the start. He said he had seen a team in training this week "that is alive and kicking". That's what needs to happen. "It's all back-and-forth talk. It's about getting it on the pitch tomorrow," said Wimmer. He also announced personnel changes after the performance against Lustenau with "catastrophic tackling".
Dominik Fitz and Johannes Handl, who were suspended against Lustenau, are back for Austria, while Lucas Galvao is also available again in defense. A home win would see Austria snatch first place and thus have the right to play at home in the play-off semi-final. "The most important thing is that we have everything in our own hands," emphasized Wimmer. A win would mean forgetting "that the weeks before were shit, as they say in German."
Sporting director Manuel Ortlechner backed Wimmer and instead called the players to account. The ex-professional noted that it was not the coach's job to motivate the players for the task ahead. Ortlechner hoped for "the great resurrection" against the WAC. The team has already proven this season that it can play soccer.
WAC better again
WAC have pulled themselves out of trouble in the last three games with two away wins - with one home defeat against Blau Weiß. Former "Veilchen" Manfred Schmid assigned Austria the "clear" role of favorites. "But we definitely want to achieve a European Cup place," noted the Wolfsburg head coach. He has Augustine Boakye back in attack. And expects "a match in which two teams meet that can and want to play soccer".
Similar to Wimmer, Schmid also sees the reason for the fluctuating performances in the spring in the changing personnel situation every week due to injuries and suspensions. Wolfsberg's young players have developed well. Boakye will be hard to keep in the summer. Schmid helped 21-year-old Maximilian Scharfetter make his starting eleven debut in the recent win in Altach, while 20-year-old Sankara Karamoko was included in the attack.
