Skin-colored bodysuit
Kim K. heats things up again in extreme wasp waist
Kim Kardashian shocked her fans with an extreme wasp waist at the Met Gala on Monday. Now the reality TV starlet has gone one better and fired up her followers on Instagram in a skin-colored bodysuit and tight corset.
Kim Kardashian loves wasp waists and has repeatedly shocked her fans with dramatic and breathtaking looks.
"Broken doll" look with a tiny waist
After appearing at the Met Gala on Monday in a high-waisted Margiela by John Galliano design, she showcased another fantastic corset look from the fashion house. On Instagram, the 43-year-old wore a Margiela ensemble she called "Broken Margiela Doll".
In the photos, Kardashian wears a nude-colored bodysuit, used-look cuffs and gloves and a leather corset that made her waist look tiny, just like at the Met Gala. She wore her waist-length, ice-blonde hair styled into loose waves.
Kim paired it with a range of statement accessories, including black platform shoes, a hat, a colorful handbag and a choker of sorts.
Kim loves extreme wasp waists
The reality TV star probably loves extreme wasp waists, as she has posed in tight corsets several times both at the Met Gala and on Instagram.
At the Met Gala, the 43-year-old wowed in a silver look consisting of a silver corset and a metallic chain dress made of silver flowers, which was otherwise transparent. A washed-out, gray bolero, which the businesswoman played with in front of the cameras during her appearance, was obviously a break in style.
A few weeks ago, Kardashian posed on Instagram in a crazy corset look by designer Mugler, which gave her a real wasp waist with protruding hips.
