UN: Around 110,000 people have fled Rafah

USA issued a warning to Israel

On Monday, the Israeli military called on residents of the eastern part of Rafah to leave the area. More than one million internally displaced persons are said to be in Rafah. Israel's Western partners, above all the USA, have urgently warned the Israeli government against a large-scale military operation in Rafah due to the expected dramatic humanitarian consequences. Following the massacres in Israel on October 7, Israel wants to completely destroy the Islamist Hamas, whose leaders it suspects are in tunnels under Rafah, where Israeli hostages are presumably also being held for their protection.