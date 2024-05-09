FIS removes double downhill races from the World Cup calendar

Final in Sun Valley

It has been clear for some time that the speed races in Zermatt in November, which have always been canceled due to capricious weather conditions, will no longer take place. Similarly, after the traditional overseas block in December, there will be no second trip to the USA or Canada in the middle of the season. However, the entire squad will travel to the season finale in Sun Valley, Idaho, at the end of March. Before this US trip, two new technical races in Hafjell, Norway, are on the men's program. It was also decided to make the use of airbags mandatory in all speed races.