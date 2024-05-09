Super-G back for this
FIS removes double downhill races from the World Cup calendar
The FIS has approved the race calendar for the coming season. There will be no more double downhill races for men in the Alpine World Cup this winter, not least due to the many injuries - there will also only be one downhill race in Kitzbühel in January. Instead, the super-G will return to the program.
The season will open again at the end of October in Sölden, regardless of the climate change issue, and will continue until the end of March, when the final in Sun Valley (USA) takes place.
Schladming show remains
In Austria, the World Cup circus will also be back in Gurgl (November 23/24) with slaloms. The women will also compete in technical races in Semmering (December 28/29), speed events in St. Anton (January 11/12) and the night slalom in Flachau (January 14). Immediately after the Kitz triple with super-G, downhill and slalom, the men will compete again in Schladming (January 28/29) in the RTL and slalom under floodlights. The highlight of the winter will be the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in February.
Final in Sun Valley
It has been clear for some time that the speed races in Zermatt in November, which have always been canceled due to capricious weather conditions, will no longer take place. Similarly, after the traditional overseas block in December, there will be no second trip to the USA or Canada in the middle of the season. However, the entire squad will travel to the season finale in Sun Valley, Idaho, at the end of March. Before this US trip, two new technical races in Hafjell, Norway, are on the men's program. It was also decided to make the use of airbags mandatory in all speed races.
The ski jumpers will compete in the World Cup winter at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen in Austria; there will be no ski flying at Kulm in 2024/25. Nor will there be a first-ever tour for the women. As in the past season, Eva Pinkelnig and Co. will alternate with the men only in Garmisch (31.12) and Oberstdorf (1.1.), followed by a normal hill double in Villach. As usual, the women's second stop in Austria will be Hinzenbach at the end of February, this time as the last stop before the World Championships in Trondheim.
The World Cup for both genders will open on the third weekend in November in Lillehammer. In mid-December, the female jumpers will be guests for the first time in the World Cup at the Chinese Olympic facility in Zhangjiakou. On January 11 and 12, both sexes will test the new Olympic hill in Val di Fiemme. After the Raw Air in Norway, which has been scaled down this time, the season will come to an end for the women in Lahti (March 20/21) and for the men with the usual ski flying final in Planica (March 28-30).
Combined triple in Seefeld
Two Austrian World Cups will also be held in the combined in Ramsau (20/21 December) and the triple in Seefeld (31 January - 2 February) in 2024/25. The women will most likely be able to compete in large hill competitions for the first time at the end of the season in Oslo in mid-March. The Super Sprint competition format with short cross-country heats in elimination mode is also new.
For Olympic snowboarding champion Anna Gasser, there will be a new competition in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium at the beginning of January, followed by a home World Cup double in Big Air on the Kreischberg. The alpine boarders will be racing in Bad Gastein in mid-January as usual.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.