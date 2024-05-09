Resentment grows in Tyrol
“We were also victims of a brazen solar bungling company”
In Tyrol, anger is growing due to faulty installations of photovoltaic systems. Many are not only annoyed, but also feel downright ripped off - including a family from Sölden in Ötztal.
Ten broken panels on the roof, 17 holes in the ceiling, sawdust on the living room sofa and a lot of nerves: like many others in Tyrol, a family in Ötztal is annoyed about a botched photovoltaic system - as reported by "Krone".
"We have an odyssey of botches behind us. It seems as if these companies are deliberately playing with their customers, ripping them off and laughing at them in the end," says the owner of vacation apartments in Sölden, fuming with rage.
Leaking roof prevented with luck
Almost all of the employees who sold her the resort the previous year are no longer there. "The owner's daughter is now the new managing director - a very young girl. There are no plans, no calculations, nothing," says the woman, who discovered the holes in the roof truss shortly before Christmas. "If we hadn't noticed the defects ourselves early enough and worked together with a roofing company from the valley, we would now have a leaky roof," emphasizes the Ötztal woman.
"No skilled workers at work"
The panels are also ready for the garbage after the winter. "They are not designed for the snow load at our height and were not reinforced as prescribed. They normally belong on a façade. In addition, the test report was issued incorrectly and the cables were laid incorrectly. There were no skilled workers at work," says the injured party angrily.
Her only option now is to dismantle the entire system, have it repaired and then reinstall it - all at her own expense. And yet she would "really be interested in putting a stop to these people so that no more families are harmed".
