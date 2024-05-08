Bridge collapse in Baltimore: all fatalities recovered

Wrecked ship to be towed away soon

The wrecked "Dali" remains at the scene of the accident, but is to be towed into the port of Baltimore in the coming days so that shipping traffic can soon resume as normal. To this end, debris from the bridge lying on the ship is to be removed. At the same time, the investigation into the cause of the accident is in full swing. The 21-strong crew of the "Dali", who come from India and Sri Lanka, are therefore still on board the ship.