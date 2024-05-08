Victims were workers
Bridge collapse in Baltimore: all fatalities recovered
One and a half months after the collapse of a major highway bridge in the US city of Baltimore, the sixth and final fatality has been recovered. "It is with a heavy heart that today marks an important milestone in our recovery efforts," said a police spokesman on Tuesday evening.
At the end of March, the container ship "Dali" rammed into a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused the four-lane highway bridge, which is more than 2.5 kilometers long, to collapse. Two people were rescued, six men were killed.
The victims were construction workers of Latin American origin who were carrying out repairs on the bridge at the time of the accident. Over the past few weeks, rescue teams have found the bodies of the missing men - one by one.
Wrecked ship to be towed away soon
The wrecked "Dali" remains at the scene of the accident, but is to be towed into the port of Baltimore in the coming days so that shipping traffic can soon resume as normal. To this end, debris from the bridge lying on the ship is to be removed. At the same time, the investigation into the cause of the accident is in full swing. The 21-strong crew of the "Dali", who come from India and Sri Lanka, are therefore still on board the ship.
