13 million expansion
Erlebnistherme expands with new attractions
The countdown is on, because the Erlebnistherme Zillertal will be completely renovated by the start of winter at the latest - at a cost of 13 million euros. From toddlers to sauna-goers, there is plenty to look forward to.
In view of inflation and staff shortages at many companies, it is not a matter of course that the 13 million euro project is "right on schedule". This is confirmed by Ernst Erlebach, chairman of the Fügen-Kaltenbach vacation region and managing director of the Erlebnistherme.
First steps taken
So far, the new relaxation room in the east wing of the second floor has been completed. A children's area with slides, water cannons, water bucket showers and other attractions is being built in the western section. A small outdoor playground in the garden rounds off the extended children's facilities.
Improved offer for sauna guests too
The main entrance area will be adapted in addition to ongoing operations. For sauna guests, a wellness area with a nude area, an outdoor pool, showers and a sauna garden will also be created in the western section. The roof terrace with its panoramic view will be a magnet
During the annual overhaul from June 3 to July 5, the connections between the existing and new buildings will be finalized and the cash desk area will also be completed during this time.
We are sending out a strong signal for the Zillertal and for the thermal spa landscape in Tyrol"
Dominik Mainusch, Bürgermeister von Fügen und einer der Geschäftsführer der Erlebnistherme Zillertal
"Strong signal" from the 2024/25 winter season
The municipality and vacation region see the extensive expansion as a significant improvement for locals and guests. "The new attractions will provide even more action, fun and relaxation. We are sending out a strong signal for the Zillertal and for the thermal spa landscape in Tyrol," says Dominik Mainusch, Mayor of Fügen and also Managing Director of Erlebnistherme Zillertal.
Price increase will not fail to materialize
To date, around 230,000 guests have visited the thermal spa; from winter 2024/25, this figure is expected to rise by around 15 percent. At the ground-breaking ceremony last summer, there was talk of a price increase on this scale. The enormous increase in construction costs also had an impact on the thermal spa project. At the start of planning, construction costs were expected to be "only" 11 million euros.
