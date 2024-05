Kindergartens: Mother’s Day is no longer “in keeping with the times”

A homemade breakfast, a poem and a handmade card - a loving custom that brings a smile to mothers' faces once a year and lets them forget the stress of everyday life for a moment. But more and more moms are having to do without it, as many nurseries have canceled Mother's Day. To the chagrin of many parents. As a result, Monika S.' daughter's kindergarten neither makes small gifts nor learns short poems. "This wonderful tradition that we all grew up with is simply being abolished. We were told it was outdated," she and other parents complain.