EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2024
Public viewings at three locations in Burgenland
Soccer fans can watch the European Championship in Germany live at three locations in Burgenland from June 14. The Austrian national team's matches, quarter and semi-finals as well as the final on July 14 will be broadcast at the lido in Neusiedl am See, the spa gardens in Bad Sauerbrunn and Güssing Castle, announced Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) at a press conference on Monday.
The locations for the public viewings have been deliberately scattered across northern, central and southern Burgenland, Doskozil noted. Each broadcast will also feature a presenter and a supporting program with catering and competitions. The public viewings will be advertised under the title "Gemma Fußball schau'n" with the players of the Austrian national team, said Dietmar Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourismus.
Matches also on the terrace at Designer Outled Parndorf
The matches of the national team, for which Burgenland is also a sponsor, will also be shown on the terrace of the Burgenland store in the Designer Outlet Parndorf, in order to "watch one or two sequences or one or two goals in addition to shopping", said Doskozil.
At the same time, the governor also presented an innovation in public transport: from June 1, tourists can use all public transport in the province free of charge with the "Burgenland Card". This applies to buses and trains as well as the Burgenland call-and-collect cabs (BAST) and the B1 and B2 lines to and from Graz.
