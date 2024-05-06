Vorteilswelt
Salzburg League

Only the draw can save Anif

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 20:30

Will two-time Western League champions Neumarkt follow Anif into the 1st Provincial League? Thanks to many direct duels, the chance of staying in the league is still alive. The first departures have already been announced.

It doesn't sound logical when there is speculation elsewhere in the Salzburg league that former flagship club Anif - now deeply embroiled in the relegation battle in the fourth division - is playing against its own coach. It is unlikely that Mühlbauer deliberately missed a great chance to make it 2:1 against Puch when free in front of goal. Why sprint towards goal at all? Coach Andreas Berktold himself saw an even game before the break. "And then money decides the league," he alluded to Puch's star player Hölzl, who scored twice on the counter-attack and set up the goal that made the final score 4:1. "Bitter. That was simply poor defending."

With their rivals closing in, they are already five points adrift of safety. The big but: "We have everything in our own hands, only direct duels left," says the coach. He does not see his role in danger: "I have the pressure of wanting to help the team in the relegation battle. I don't care about anything else and I can't influence anything else."

In fact, the draw helps: nominally, none of the 13 teams that could theoretically still be relegated has an easier one. On Thursday, it's off to Golling. They won the first leg against Tennengau, who are without a win in eleven games. Saturday sees the second-worst away team Henndorf (yesterday 0:6 in Bramberg despite being outnumbered for 60 minutes). And what if the swansong is imminent? By way of comparison: Last year, former long-term West League team Neumarkt were the victims. They are currently fighting for promotion again.

Personnel changes
Just from the ranks of their opponents Puch, it was rumored that Anif's top scorers Memic and Schober will dock there in the summer. Goalie Hänsel, meanwhile, could go home to Straßwalchen. These will not be the only transfer moves at Anif.

Walter Hofbauer
