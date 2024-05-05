Berndorf stay in the title race thanks to a 60-meter goal

Fiercely contested top duel

Berndorf and Bergheim gave nothing away to each other and delivered a high-quality duel in the first half. After the break, both teams looked to take risks and the encounter became more emotional. Berndorf's Andreas Baumgartner took a shot from inside his own half in the 87th minute, guest goalkeeper Kajba reacted too late and the ball found its way into the goal from 60 meters. "Andreas is a player for very special goals," said section manager Werner Baier with a smile on his face. The joker had come on for player-coach Berni Rösslhuber and set the course for victory nine minutes later with the 2:0.