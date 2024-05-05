1st National League
Berndorf stay in the title race thanks to a 60-meter goal
Berndorf defeated Bergheim 2:1 at home in the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday after a thrilling final phase. With this victory, the title race in the 1st Salzburg Provincial League remains wide open.
What do all the promotion candidates - as of now, three are going up - in the 1st Landesliga have in common? A lack of consistency. In this respect, it was good to finally be served up a real hit.
Fiercely contested top duel
Berndorf and Bergheim gave nothing away to each other and delivered a high-quality duel in the first half. After the break, both teams looked to take risks and the encounter became more emotional. Berndorf's Andreas Baumgartner took a shot from inside his own half in the 87th minute, guest goalkeeper Kajba reacted too late and the ball found its way into the goal from 60 meters. "Andreas is a player for very special goals," said section manager Werner Baier with a smile on his face. The joker had come on for player-coach Berni Rösslhuber and set the course for victory nine minutes later with the 2:0.
As a home-grown player, Andi is very important for our team. He is developing excellently and a goal like that is sure to give him a motivation boost!
Berndorf-Spielertrainer Bernhard Rösslhuber
Seven teams still in the title race
As ASV Salzburg and Neumarkt drew 4-4 on Friday, the top three teams are now all on 38 points after this round. Berndorf are now just one point off first place. Next round, however, ATSV Salzburg (36 points) will be their closest rivals, with Hallwang and Schwarzach (35 and 33 points) lurking behind them.
The table makes for an exciting season finale.
Berndorf-Spielertrainer Bernhard Rösslhuber
16 kilometers further on, stragglers Anthering have other worries. "Tamsweg celebrated the 0-0 draw like a victory," said coach Matthias Neumayr, complaining about their own lack of chances. Extra bitter: League record bomber Dicker suffered a serious shoulder injury and his season is over.
Thomas Schaier
1st Landesliga: Berndorf - Bergheim 2:1 (0:0), Mühlbach/Pzg. - Hallwang 0:5 (0:4), Tamsweg - Anthering 0:0 (0:0), Pfarrwerfen - ATSV Salzburg 1:3 (0:1), Kaprun - Altenmarkt 1:2 (0:0), ASV Salzburg - Neumarkt 4:4 (1:1), Bad Hofgastein - Schwarzach 2:1 (1:0).
