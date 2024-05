The Vienna City Eagles make history again

"We are extremely happy for our four high-flyers," says "Ober-Stadtadler" Florian Danner, beaming about the great development. "You have to bear in mind that our 'fantastic four' are the only squad jumpers who don't have a ski jumping facility in their home state and have to travel to Upper Austria, Salzburg, Carinthia or Styria for every training session." In view of this, it is all the more impressive that Meghann, Sara, Fabian and Thomas are now making the next big leap.