Eurofighter maneuvers
Now the pilots are flying faster than sound
Eurofighter training starts on Monday. Training for an emergency will take place in the skies over almost all of Austria. "To keep the noise level as low as possible, our pilots will be flying at high altitudes," announces Major Martin Baierer.
"Air attacks such as those by Iran against Israel or Russia against Ukraine show how important efficient air defense is for a state to protect its citizens," says Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) ahead of the Eurofighter interception maneuver. The start is on Monday. The pilots will be in training until Friday and from May 21 to 24.
A loud bang
Two supersonic flights are planned each day between 8 am and 4 pm. Flights will take place over almost the entire country - with the exception of metropolitan areas and the federal states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg. "The supersonic speed starts at around 1200 km/h. If a Eurofighter approaches this speed, shock waves are generated on the aircraft. This can be heard on the ground as a sonic boom," explains press officer Robert Kulterer from the Burgenland Military Command.
Tough training
"The pilots rehearse under real physical stress, which cannot be represented in the simulator," he explains. The close and time-critical coordination of military pilots, radar control officers and military and civilian air traffic control is also the purpose of the exercise.
Joining "Sky Shield"
"Supersonic interceptors like our Eurofighters are important. It is also necessary to expand our defense against enemy air attacks. At the EU Council of Defense Ministers at the end of May, I will sign the declaration of intent to join the 'Sky Shield' missile defense shield. Because neutrality alone does not protect us," Tanner states.
