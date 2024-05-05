Now the pilots are flying faster than sound

A loud bang

Two supersonic flights are planned each day between 8 am and 4 pm. Flights will take place over almost the entire country - with the exception of metropolitan areas and the federal states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg. "The supersonic speed starts at around 1200 km/h. If a Eurofighter approaches this speed, shock waves are generated on the aircraft. This can be heard on the ground as a sonic boom," explains press officer Robert Kulterer from the Burgenland Military Command.