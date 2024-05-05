After the Innsbruck election
Anzengruber holds talks with the Greens and SPÖ
As announced on election day, the designated mayor Johannes Anzengruber (JA - Jetzt Innsbruck) has already held talks with all parties about the future of the city. As reported in the Tyrolean newspaper "Krone" on Sunday, official coalition talks are underway with two parties. It is said to be a "coalition of winners".
Is the new city government already slowly taking shape? As announced during the run-off election, mayor-designate Johannes Anzengruber met with all parties to discuss the future of the city. He is likely to have made it clear what is important to him in terms of future cooperation in the municipal council.
I have decided to enter into official coalition talks with the Greens and the SPÖ.
Johannes Anzengruber (JA)
The exploratory talks were already concluded on Friday and an in-depth discussion was held with the Green and SPÖ parliamentary groups on Saturday. "I have decided to enter into official coalition talks with the Greens and the SPÖ," said Anzengruber. He wants to form a "coalition of winners", i.e. with those parties that voters either gave the most votes to or trusted more than before in the election on April 14.
We want to focus on the pressing issues, the cause and respectful cooperation and guarantee that we want to implement the best for the people of Innsbruck.
Johannes Anzengruber (JA), Georg Willi (Grüne) und Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ)
Talks on Monday
"The most important thing for me has always been to focus on the matter at hand - far removed from party ideologies," continued Anzengruber. Further negotiations on topics and projects will start on Monday. Anzengruber assumes that there will be constructive talks: "We want to focus on the pressing issues, the cause and respectful cooperation and guarantee that we want to implement the best for the people of Innsbruck," concluded Anzengruber, the outgoing mayor Georg Willi (Greens) and Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ).
Tursky takes note of the decision
"We take note of the decision of the designated mayor and will now prepare ourselves for constructive opposition work," says the defeated top candidate of New Innsbruck, Florian Tursky. The coalition had already become apparent on election night. They wish the new coalition partners "good luck and the right instinct for the upcoming challenges" for the city.
