Count Dustbin Face
24,000 Londoners voted for satirical candidate
Sadiq Khan's re-election is not the only topic of conversation in the London mayoral election. For example, 24,260 people voted for a satirical candidate. Count Binface, or Count Binface, won over more people than the candidate Nick Scanlon.
This was reported by the business-oriented newspaper City A.M. on Saturday afternoon. Behind Count Dumpster Face is comedian Jon Harvey (see video above), who described himself as an "intergalactic space warrior" in an introductory video. He also calls himself a "fighter for affordable croissants" on Platform X. These should cost no more than 1.10 British pounds (the equivalent of 1.28 euros).
Stop bots, no Christmas music before December
His manifesto, which Harvey also shared on the platform in April, calls for a ban on loud snacks in theaters and Christmas music in stores before December, among other things. In addition, bots should be stopped and all appointments should start ten minutes later to solve unpunctuality.
You can see Count Binface's manifesto here.
Serious background
What sounds funny, however, has a serious background according to the comedian. In a video on the BBC, he stated that he was standing in the mayoral election to defend British democracy. "I don't need a single vote (...). It's simply about showing that anyone can stand for election, which is not possible in so many countries around the world," Count Binface told the news agency dpa.
Candidates like him already have a tradition in the UK. In the past, for example, "Lord Buckethead" has already stood.
This time, London Mayor Sadiq Khan secured his third term in office with 43.7 percent of the vote. The Social Democrat challenger Susan Hall received 32.6 percent.
