Cham scores for Clermont, but Hütter is jubilant

It was the 23-year-old's eighth goal of the season in his 32nd game. Monaco kept the upper hand thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino (16'), Breel Embolo (37') and Wissam Ben Yedder (57', 87'). Cham had equalized 1:1 in the 34th minute. It was the fifth win in the last six games for Monegasque. They moved within nine points of leaders Paris St. Germain, who have already been crowned champions.