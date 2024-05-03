USA sanctioned Russian entrepreneur in Vienna

This current listing relates to sanctions imposed by the US authority OFAC, but sanctions relevant to Austrian authorities can be found in corresponding EU regulations, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, explaining the position of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), which is responsible for sanctions issues. "However, all information that points to possible circumvention of sanctions is assessed by the DSN and investigations are initiated if necessary," he emphasized. However, it is not possible for the Austrian authority to publicly communicate or comment on personal data.