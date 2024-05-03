This is how experts assess Tesla’s strategy shift

The governments in India and Mexico are likely to have winced at Tesla's announcement last week that it will only start building new factories when the existing production capacity of three million cars a year is fully utilized. According to analyst estimates, the car manufacturer will produce less than two million vehicles this year. Chief engineer Lars Moravy said that using the existing production lines was a major change in strategy. India's politicians were already set to celebrate a multi-billion dollar investment in a car factory after customs rules were changed at Musk's insistence. However, the Tesla boss turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the last minute, which caused outrage in the Indian media last week. It is therefore fitting that one of the people who played an important role in this is leaving in the person of policy chief Patel.