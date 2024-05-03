Daughter gave the order
Sturm captain celebrates his fifth Cup title!
Stefan Hierländer remains the "Mr. Klagenfurt", after all, he won the 2:1 final triumph over Rapid in the Wörthersee Stadium.Sturm's captain won his fifth Cup title in total. The Carinthian's contract extension should now be followed by the double.
"Daddy, I finally want to see the cup!" With these words, little Marie said goodbye to dad Stefan Hierländer at her parents-in-law's house in Poggersdorf. Then the Sturm Graz captain jetted off to the Wörthersee Stadium. Or rather: to his Wörthersee stadium.
Because just a few hours later, the 33-year-old Greifenburger clinched the ÖFB Cup title with his "Blackies" thanks to a 2:1 win over Rapid. His fifth overall - and his fourth in the Klagenfurt EM Arena!
I once made my debut for Austria Kärnten here and have now won my fourth Cup title. Klagenfurt and me - that's pure kitsch!
Stefan HIERLÄNDER
"It really means a lot to me. The things I've experienced in this stadium. When I was still playing in the academy at Austria Kärnten, it was always my goal to play here. Now I've won four titles here. It's a cheesy story. It's my living room," beams the midfielder.
However, there was a reason why the joint celebrations were not so big this time. "It was all just with the handbrake on, because it's already Sunday again!"
And league leaders Sturm naturally want to pick up where they left off, with another win in the derby against Hartberg. How does he see the title duel with Salzburg? "It's not going to be easy, but I'm not going to be a fool: it would be unbelievable if I said Salzburg had the better cards. We are first, we have it in our own hands and have such a solid squad that we want to win the double!" emphasizes "Hierli", whose contract extension is now just a formality.
And where is the trophy now? "I took it home with me - after all, Marie's wish is my command. She had huge eyes and was absolutely delighted!" laughs Hierländer.
