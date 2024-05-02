Vorteilswelt
Graz tells stories

Countless stories grow on the trees

02.05.2024 20:00
02.05.2024 20:00

Styria will be under the spell of storytellers from May 11th. That's when the big international storytelling festival starts in Weiz. Graz joins in on May 15, followed by Bruck an der Mur and Bad Radkersburg.

comment0 Kommentare

The international storytelling festival is taking place for the 37th time - this year in Graz, Bruck, Bad Radkersburg and for the first time in Weiz. And under the motto "#growingstories - growth in all its facets", artistic director Tessa Erker-Tegetthoff has once again come up with a lot of ideas.

The 16 story trees, which collect ideas and stories on Graz's Tummelplatz, are a particularly attractive idea. Here they literally grow on the trees. Seven different themes - Human Wonders, Nature, Industry, Dreams, City & Country, Knowledge, Art & Culture and Youth & Family - are intended to inspire passers-by to grab one of the specially provided postcards and write down their thoughts. The trees are guarded and cared for by students from the Akademisches Gymnasium.

Long nights and long journeys
But there is also a lot on offer in other respects: More than 45 artists from all over the world will be presenting the entire spectrum of storytelling, including Chinese acrobat and mask changer Cho Kairin, French shadow and dance duo Claire & Anthony, US storytelling legend Diane Ferlatte and Iranian musician Mona Matbou Riahi. Of course, the Matinees and Long Nights of Stories will be back, as well as numerous individual events. An English-language story world tour is also on the program.

The dates: Weiz tells stories from May 11 to 13. Graz from May 15 to 20, Bruck from May 23 to 25 and Bad Radkersburg from May 24 to 26. All information can be found here.

Michaela Reichart
