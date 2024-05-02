Countless stories grow on the trees

Long nights and long journeys

But there is also a lot on offer in other respects: More than 45 artists from all over the world will be presenting the entire spectrum of storytelling, including Chinese acrobat and mask changer Cho Kairin, French shadow and dance duo Claire & Anthony, US storytelling legend Diane Ferlatte and Iranian musician Mona Matbou Riahi. Of course, the Matinees and Long Nights of Stories will be back, as well as numerous individual events. An English-language story world tour is also on the program.