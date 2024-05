UHK Krems reaches the semi-finals of the Handball League

After winning the first game of the "best of three" series 30:21, Krems defeated Bregenz Handball 31:27 (26:26, 13:13) on the road in overtime. The game between Fivers Margareten and BT Füchse has not yet been decided. The Styrians tied the series at 1:1 with a 35:31 (19:14) win in Vienna.