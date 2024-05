Competition: A “Stips” with the cabaret star

Thomas Stipsits had two reasons to celebrate last week: together with Viktor Gernot, he celebrated the premiere of "Lotterbuben" at Vienna's Globe Theater. But the most likeable actor in the country was also busy off stage: he brewed his first own beer in Markus Führer's brewery cellar in Purkersdorf. The "Stips" was available to taste for the first time at the premiere party, and the beer is now also available by the bottle in selected restaurants.