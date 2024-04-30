Campers want to go to the bitter end

The camper's paradise on the Burg reservoir is in trouble - eviction is imminent: trouble in the camping paradise of Burg. Following the Hannersdorf municipality's threat to have all the fortified porches removed by means of an eviction notice, the owners of the "illegally" roofed campers are now talking about having to act as southern goats in the case. "The municipality has knowingly acted unlawfully and not us, who have invested a lot of money in our vacation homes for years and have always paid for our pitches," emphasize Cilli and Hansi Fürst.