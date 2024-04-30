Burger reservoir
Campers want to go to the bitter end
Long-term campers in Burg take to the barricades after being threatened with eviction. Head of the village denies possible building project.
The camper's paradise on the Burg reservoir is in trouble - eviction is imminent: trouble in the camping paradise of Burg. Following the Hannersdorf municipality's threat to have all the fortified porches removed by means of an eviction notice, the owners of the "illegally" roofed campers are now talking about having to act as southern goats in the case. "The municipality has knowingly acted unlawfully and not us, who have invested a lot of money in our vacation homes for years and have always paid for our pitches," emphasize Cilli and Hansi Fürst.
The accusation of the permanent campers, who along with ten other colleagues refuse to dismantle their mobile homes, is serious: "The municipality has only been collecting money for decades. Everyone here knows and lives with the fact that the campsite is located in a flood protection area. That can't be the municipality's excuse."
Mayor: There is no investor
Behind closed doors, however, the campers from Burg suspect completely different plans. There has been repeated talk of selling the site. Mayor Gerhard Klepits denies this: "There is no investor who wants to build anything here. We have always played with open cards on the part of the municipality. The aim here is to create a lawful situation and because it is a campsite and not a mobile home site, these extensions were and are prohibited."
The head of the village also finds it incomprehensible that the campers do not understand that the extensions have now reached the size of a housing estate. "Up until the 1990s, it was all within reason, but now there is imminent danger - also in terms of fire safety."
Little consolation for the campers. They, on the other hand, renew their declaration of war: "We will go to the bitter end.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.