Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Deception on Tinder

Attempted blackmail with nude photos

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 06:15

The accused posed as a woman on the Tinder platform and blackmailed men with their nude photos - repeatedly. He has now been put on trial at Feldkirch Regional Court.

comment0 Kommentare

"I don't know why I did it. It was simply a short-circuited act," said the 26-year-old craftsman helplessly at the trial on Monday. The previously blameless man is charged with attempted extortion.

Unfortunately not a one-off slip-up
The man had created a fake profile on Tinder a year ago and posed as "Lisa". However, the aim of the homosexual was to wrest masturbation videos from his male chat acquaintance in order to blackmail the victim. The man demanded 300 euros from the unsuspecting man and threatened to send the video to other internet acquaintances if he did not. The victim was supposed to pay the money using a Paysafecard.

During the trial, the defendant insists that this was a single slip-up. However, according to a statement from the Ravensburg public prosecutor's office, the 26-year-old was already under investigation in a similar case in Darmstadt. There, he had blackmailed another victim for 100 euros at the end of October last year.

Public prosecutor Milena Fink remained firm during the trial. (Bild: Dorn Chantall)
Public prosecutor Milena Fink remained firm during the trial.
(Bild: Dorn Chantall)

Out-of-court solution with a fine
When asked by Judge Marco Mazzia about the motives of the accused, who earns 2,200 euros in his job, he had several options to offer. These range from a simple "thrill" to "just wanting to see penises" and "to teach a lesson that you shouldn't send such things." All of which sounds quite contradictory to the Council.

As "Lisa" has no criminal record and the most recent offense remained an attempt, the defence is appealing for an out-of-court solution. However, public prosecutor Milena Fink remains firm and rejects diversion due to "no minor guilt". In the end, the judge opted for an out-of-court solution and imposed a fine of 3,000 euros on the offender.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf