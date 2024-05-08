Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In-house exhibition

Fall in love with your new DAN quality kitchen

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 01:00

The current prices of DAN kitchens are a joy to behold. So hurry to the in-house exhibition in Eberndorf and Bad St. Leonhard and secure the trendy kitchens of the quality brand at half price!

comment0 Kommentare

Imagine your dream kitchen. Modern design in the color of your choice. High-quality cabinets with plenty of storage space and organized interiors. Worktops made from easy-care yet stylish surfaces. A spacious hob with state-of-the-art appliances invites you to create your favorite dishes, while the cooking island with integrated sink forms the heart of the kitchen. All these dreams and more are now becoming reality at the DAN Küchen Möbeltraum Eberndorf in-house exhibition.

Dream kitchen at a bargain price
Have you been dreaming of your own dream kitchen for a long time? Then now is the right time to fulfill this wish. At the current DAN Küchen in-house exhibition, you not only save half the price, you also get a free starter appliance set worth 1799 euros! It is also possible to offset this value against other appliance selections.

Plan your new dream kitchen with our team now. (Bild: DAN Küchen Eberndorf)
Plan your new dream kitchen with our team now.
(Bild: DAN Küchen Eberndorf)

Discover the high-quality kitchen range and benefit from free instant planning. So that you can achieve your dream kitchen with complete peace of mind. Plan your dream kitchen right now with the online kitchen planner.

Zitat Icon

"Whether it's preliminary information or direct planning, I'll be happy to advise you personally so that we can achieve the best result together."

Rafael Jernej, Geschäftsführer von DAN Küchen Eberndorf und St. Leonhard

Cooking Catrin's dream was realized by DAN Küchen Eberndorf
The entrepreneur Cooking Catrin's made the right decision. Her goal was to find the perfect office kitchen for her office. With DAN Küchen Eberndorf, her dream also came true. "We are super happy, from planning to installation & implementation!" says the likeable chef. Find out more about DAN kitchens HERE

Book an appointment now

You can make an appointment at any time by calling 0677/61187600 (Eberndorf) or 0676/4677 775 (Bad St. Leonhard) or request an appointment online.

  • Request an appointment for DAN Küchen EberndorfHERE
  • Request an appointment for DAN Kitchens Bad St. LeonhardHERE

So hurry to the in-house exhibition in Eberndorf and Bad St. Leonhard and secure the trendy kitchens of the quality brand at half price!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf