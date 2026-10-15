Drastic Cost-Cutting Plans
Hervis Is Closing Stores! Only 50 Will Remain
The sports retailer’s new management has confirmed the drastic cost-cutting measures. By the end of 2027, only 50 to 55 stores are expected to remain...
The cost-cutting measures are part of the new strategy: The new CEO, Markus Hupach, is fully committed to attracting a young, digitally savvy customer base. During the presentation of the new strategy, the CEO left open the question of when Hervis aims to return to profitability.
On Wednesday evening in Vienna, Austria’s third-largest sporting goods retailer unveiled its new logo and the “HERVIS 4.0” strategy, featuring the brand slogan “WE : SPORTS.” “The future of the sporting goods retail industry isn’t decided on the shelf, but in the community,” said the Hervis CEO.
The motto is: radical restructuring. Following its acquisition by investor Quantum earlier this year, the struggling sporting goods retailer is completely restructuring itself. By the end of 2027, only 50 to 55 of the 93 acquired stores are expected to remain. Fifteen of these are ski rental shops.
Already this year, 17 unprofitable locations with about 100 employees were closed. At the Wals-Siezenheim headquarters, the workforce has been reduced from 120 to 85 people. Of the original 900 employees, about 750 are expected to remain. Affected employees will receive a severance package or be offered the opportunity to transfer to a new store.
Full Focus on the Younger Generation
“We no longer want to be the cheapest and are moving into a higher price segment,” says Hupach, explaining the new strategy. The core target audience is the digitally savvy Generation Z. Pure bargain hunters are no longer welcome. Hervis is now focusing on premium products instead of low prices. The sports retailer plans to focus on the following categories: cycling, skiing, running and trail running, outdoor activities, fitness and training, team sports, tennis and padel, and lifestyle. Brands such as Nike are set to return to the product lineup. This is a clear attempt to distance itself from competitors in the low-price segment—such as Decathlon.
Young people—as well as other age groups—will be given the opportunity to network and share experiences through a new app. Hervis aims to use this to promote advice, training, and community building. Hervis’s online sales currently account for a low single-digit percentage of total revenue. The company’s CEO said the goal is to reach a double-digit share next year.
The Hervis CEO did not specify how much money the new owners plan to invest in the realignment. For 2027, the sports retail chain plans to open a flagship store at Europark Salzburg, where the new brand concept will be showcased. This is “a major investment.” A “soft relaunch” is currently planned for the other stores.
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