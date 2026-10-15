Hervis Is Closing Stores! Only 50 Will Remain

Full Focus on the Younger Generation

“We no longer want to be the cheapest and are moving into a higher price segment,” says Hupach, explaining the new strategy. The core target audience is the digitally savvy Generation Z. Pure bargain hunters are no longer welcome. Hervis is now focusing on premium products instead of low prices. The sports retailer plans to focus on the following categories: cycling, skiing, running and trail running, outdoor activities, fitness and training, team sports, tennis and padel, and lifestyle. Brands such as Nike are set to return to the product lineup. This is a clear attempt to distance itself from competitors in the low-price segment—such as Decathlon.