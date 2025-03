“Give the Statue of Liberty back to France!”

Glucksmann: "You obviously despise her"

"Lady Liberty", as the 46-metre-high copper statue with the golden torch and seven-pointed crown is affectionately known, was given to the USA by France at the end of the 19th century to mark the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 1776. However, the current government in Washington "obviously despises it", said Glucksmann, who is considered a great supporter of Ukraine.