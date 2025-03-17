Between Enns and Haid
Rebuff for FPÖ idea: Air Hundred on A1 remains
Following an initiative in Styria, the "Air Hundred" is also on the brink of being abandoned in Upper Austria: FPÖ Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner wants an end to the measure because pollutant levels have recently fallen continuously. However, Stefan Kaineder, Provincial Councillor for the Environment, takes a different view.
Ultimately, it is up to Green politician Stefan Kaineder to decide whether owners of combustion engines can step harder on the accelerator pedal on the 14.7-kilometer stretch between the Linz and Haid junctions. The regulation, which allows a maximum speed of 100 km/h on this section of road at certain times, has been in force since 2008. There is an exception for drivers of electric vehicles, who are allowed to accelerate their vehicles to 130 km/h.
Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner calls the step taken by his Styrian colleagues, which was also laid down in the government programme, trend-setting: A recent review has confirmed that the limit values in force since 2020 are already being permanently complied with, says the FPÖ politician: "Based on realistic considerations, it has been recognized that the new EU limit values planned from 2030 cannot be achieved with measures such as the speed limit alone. A more comprehensive strategy is therefore needed."
Based on realistic considerations, it has been recognized that the new EU limits planned from 2030 cannot be achieved with measures such as the speed limit alone. A more comprehensive strategy is therefore needed.
Verkehrslandesrat Günther Steinkeller, FPÖ
Styria could abolish the 100 km/h limit as early as this week
In Styria, meanwhile, things are moving at a rapid pace: according to information from Krone, it is certain that the 100 km/h limit on Styrian freeways will be abolished. The time is likely to come as early as this week. FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek told "Krone": "The data now clearly shows that we can take a major step towards relieving the burden on plagued motorists." As a basis for the political decision, FPÖ State Councillor for the Environment Hannes Amesbauer had given "his" Department 13 the task of putting all the facts about the IG-L on the table.
"Statutory measures are not enough either way"
The reasoning in Styria is similar to that in Upper Austria: "The significantly reduced limit values, which will have to be complied with from 2030 on the basis of excessive EU requirements, do not appear to be achievable anyway with the measures currently in place, such as the speed limit," says Provincial Councillor Amesbauer.
According to Upper Austrian Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner, there had already been an attempt to "kill" the hundred a year ago. However, Stefan Kaineder from the Green Party, the state councillor for the environment responsible for this, was opposed. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Kaineder said: "Responsible politics must first and foremost focus on people's health. Every microgram of reduced air pollutants saves lives, which is why we will continue to prioritize the protection of people's health over saving a few seconds of time - especially in the densely populated areas surrounding the A1."
The abolition of the Styrian Air Hundred will not stand up to legal scrutiny, as once the new EU directive came into force in December last year, no measures may be taken that would prevent compliance with the new limit values.
Landesrat Stefan Kaineder, Grüne
Commenting on the plans of the blue-black state government in Styria, the Upper Austrian said: "The abolition of the Styrian Air Hundred will not stand up to legal scrutiny, as no measures may be taken to prevent compliance with the new limit values once the new EU directive came into force last December. However, the FPÖ in Styria is doing exactly that and is accepting the health risks to local residents."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.