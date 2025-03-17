Rebuff for FPÖ idea: Air Hundred on A1 remains

Styria could abolish the 100 km/h limit as early as this week

In Styria, meanwhile, things are moving at a rapid pace: according to information from Krone, it is certain that the 100 km/h limit on Styrian freeways will be abolished. The time is likely to come as early as this week. FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek told "Krone": "The data now clearly shows that we can take a major step towards relieving the burden on plagued motorists." As a basis for the political decision, FPÖ State Councillor for the Environment Hannes Amesbauer had given "his" Department 13 the task of putting all the facts about the IG-L on the table.