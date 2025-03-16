Ländle mountain biker better than ever before

It was Scherrer's fifth race on Salamina in nine days. After dropping out of the first event of the "Greek MTB Series" with a technical defect, he went on to finish third, eighth and 27th in the elite class. "I was able to train well and a lot in the winter as an army athlete," revealed Julius, who graduated from high school last year and completed a training camp with the national team in Mallorca in December, before pedaling for two weeks in Gran Canaria with Team Vorarlberg youngster Laurin Nenning in January. "I knew I was in good shape and was already hoping for a start like this."