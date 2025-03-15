Another political spat over Kika in Saalfelden

The "Krone" newspaper approached Rohrmoser about the criticism. "I did not take any action against the municipal decision," emphasized the SPÖ city leader and defended himself against the criticism of the deputy: "Haslinger did not read the site ordinance carefully. It is not an objection." According to the head of the city, there are "errors in content" that need to be changed. "I have also expressed my concerns about this. The dedication opens the floodgates," says Rohrmoser about potential competition for the city center. The state is now examining the comments on the location ordinance. If things go smoothly, the project could be realized this year. A. Lovric