Head of town against vice
Another political spat over Kika in Saalfelden
Saalfelden's politicians are once again at loggerheads over the Kika project: the town's deputy mayor criticizes the mayor for a statement regarding the location ordinance. The head of the town defends himself, but emphasizes his doubts about the competition for the town center.
In mid-September, the Saalfelden town council gave its blessing to the Kika project with a narrow "yes" - although the mayor's party was against it. As reported, two Pinzgau entrepreneurs presented a plan to revitalize the Kika building, which has been empty since mid-2023: with several new stores, an indoor playground and possible rooms for clubs or start-ups. This was viewed critically by merchants in the city center.
"Questionable in terms of democratic policy"
Now, three months later, there is another dispute in city politics over the project: Deputy Mayor Thomas Haslinger (ÖVP) sharply criticizes SPÖ Mayor Erich Rohrmoser. The reason: according to Haslinger, the head of the city had sent a negative opinion on the site ordinance to the state. "That is questionable in terms of democratic policy. I find it sad, as there is a very clear decision by the municipality on the project. Such behaviour is not worthy of a mayor," Haslinger emphasized.
The "Krone" newspaper approached Rohrmoser about the criticism. "I did not take any action against the municipal decision," emphasized the SPÖ city leader and defended himself against the criticism of the deputy: "Haslinger did not read the site ordinance carefully. It is not an objection." According to the head of the city, there are "errors in content" that need to be changed. "I have also expressed my concerns about this. The dedication opens the floodgates," says Rohrmoser about potential competition for the city center. The state is now examining the comments on the location ordinance. If things go smoothly, the project could be realized this year. A. Lovric
