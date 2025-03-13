Putin to Ukrainians: “Either surrender or die”

He made this statement at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, at which the Kremlin leader also addressed the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine. In principle, his country is also in favor of a ceasefire, but there should be a "long-term peace" and not a "breather" for the Ukrainian troops. In addition, the "underlying causes" of the war must be eliminated. By this, Putin probably also meant the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he wanted to overthrow at the start of the war.