Encircled in Kursk?

Putin to Ukrainians: “Either surrender or die”

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 22:19

According to the Russian army, several hundred Ukrainian soldiers have already been captured in the Kursk region. They have "voluntarily surrendered", it says. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the units that are still fighting the choice: "Either they surrender or they will die."

0 Kommentare

He made this statement at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, at which the Kremlin leader also addressed the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine. In principle, his country is also in favor of a ceasefire, but there should be a "long-term peace" and not a "breather" for the Ukrainian troops. In addition, the "underlying causes" of the war must be eliminated. By this, Putin probably also meant the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he wanted to overthrow at the start of the war.

Civilians on both sides of the front have to be brought to safety. Here, soldiers look after the residents of Sudscha. The small town in the Kursk region is now said to be under Russian control. (Bild: APA/AFP/Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout)
Civilians on both sides of the front have to be brought to safety. Here, soldiers look after the residents of Sudscha. The small town in the Kursk region is now said to be under Russian control.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout)

There are also numerous questions about the situation in the Russian border region of Kursk, emphasized the Russian President. Russian soldiers are currently advancing there to expel the Ukrainian army from Russian territory, where they had established themselves last summer in the course of a surprise counter-offensive. Will the Ukrainians simply be allowed to leave or will they be taken as prisoners of war? According to Putin, this is one of the questions being asked.

Putin: "Kursk completely under control"
According to Putin, Kursk is "completely under our control, and the group that invaded our territory is isolated". On Wednesday, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyj indicated a partial withdrawal of his troops in Kursk. He stated that the Ukrainian troops would move to "more favorable positions". This formulation is typically used to announce a withdrawal.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not saying no to a ceasefire, but is setting conditions that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to fulfill. (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Maxim Shemetov)
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not saying no to a ceasefire, but is setting conditions that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to fulfill.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Maxim Shemetov)

"There are then only two options"
However, hundreds of Ukrainian army soldiers will apparently no longer be able to reach these "more favorable positions" because their supply and escape routes are likely to be cut off. Putin gave these soldiers a choice on Thursday: "If there is a physical blockade in the coming days, no one will be able to leave the area. There will then only be two options: to surrender or to die."

In his evening video message, President Zelensky accused Putin of manipulating the debate on a ceasefire: "We are not setting conditions to make the process more difficult. Russia is doing that." This is a common trick used by Putin, who instead of clearly saying no, does everything he can to either delay practical implementation or make it impossible.

Military leadership in Kiev disagrees
The Ukrainian military leadership denies that its units are surrounded. On the contrary, several Russian attacks have been successfully repelled. The information cannot currently be independently verified.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
