“I certainly haven’t ticked off the national team!”

He is certainly the best player in Austria in his position. His numbers are impressive, every coach would like to have a kicker like him in his team", is how Austrias Dominik Fitz has been praised for weeks by teammates, opponents and numerous experts. It's only logical that Fitz played his way into the line-up, and it's not just the fans in the purple camp who are calling for him to be called up to the senior national team for the first time. Team boss Ralf Rangnick watched the 1-0 defeat to Salzburg from the VIP stand in the Generali-Arena, but Fitz did not receive a call from the German for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Serbia. "I only got an email saying that I was on call. I would have loved to be there, of course I was hopeful, anything else would simply be a lie."