Can tinnitus be caused by head movements?

In around 10 to 20 % of people with tinnitus, the ringing in the ears is so severe that it significantly impairs their quality of life and treatment is necessary. If the noises in the ear occur particularly when moving the head, when walking or after watching television for a long time, there are usually two causes: on the one hand, changes in the cervical spine (cervical spine) and, on the other hand, possibly restricted tubal ventilation, i.e. the ventilation of the middle ear through the Eustachian tube.