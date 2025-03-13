“We have everything in place now”

And now things look different. The Messestadt team have ten weeks of preparation in their legs and minds, as well as eight test matches. "We've been able to work a lot on our game plan and development, especially in the physical area. That makes a huge difference. Our two new winter signings Nikola Pervan and Thiago Bahiense have fitted in perfectly," says coach Orie, "we've been able to grow as a team. Everything we do has a solid foundation."