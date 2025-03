This is how many Tyrolean companies went bankrupt

With an increase of 45% in company bankruptcies, Tyrol recorded the biggest rise of all the federal states. This "top position" is due in particular to the fact that there were fewer insolvencies in Tyrol in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the rest of Austria. "In the first quarter of 2025, the level of insolvencies in Tyrol converged again with the other federal states and the rate of increase appears more dramatic than it actually is," says KSV.