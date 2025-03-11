Kidnapping of well-known real estate agent planned

The managing director of the estate agency is also a victim in the current trial. The 44-year-old is said to have planned to kidnap the wealthy man and extort 1.5 million euros from him at gunpoint. To this end, he had commissioned two cousins to whom he owed 20,000 euros - "He had the idea of kidnapping the victim to get the money", explained the public prosecutor. The cousins had played along for a short time, the crime plan was already set and ready. However, they reported the lawyer before the plan was implemented.