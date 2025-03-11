Tinnitus, migraine etc.
Serious damage caused by purely digital teeth straightening
The advertising sounds tempting: "Straight teeth for just 33 euros per month" can be read on online platforms such as TikTok. However, the procedures often lead to serious damage to health and high costs for corrective treatment.
Consumers of digital teeth straightening complained of receding gums, tooth loss, jaw joint problems, an open bite, tinnitus and migraines. "The follow-up costs amounted to up to 10,000 euros for necessary corrective treatments," said the Association for Consumer Information (VKI) in a press release.
One of the companies in focus was Dr. Smile, which withdrew from Austria at the end of 2024. It was founded by graduates of the Frankfurt School of Finance and relied on a purely digital treatment concept. After a free 3D scan at a partner practice, customers were given advice. Once again, these were not dentists, but sales staff who urged customers to conclude a contract quickly. Treatment was carried out via app and photo uploads.
Hidden costs, no information
The VKI sued on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs and was proved right: the Vienna District Court in Donaustadt imposed a fine of 77,500 euros because the advertisement with "33 euros per month" had not correctly disclosed the total costs or the effective interest rate. In addition, customers were not sufficiently informed about who was liable for any damages. The Vienna Commercial Court ruled against the broker Urban Technologie GmbH for misleading business practices. Dr. Smile was not authorized to provide dental treatment in Austria.
Unregulated digital health services endanger consumer rights and health.
Reinhold Schranz, EVZ Österreich
The treatment contracts were declared null and void and consumers were granted a right of withdrawal. The contracts had been concluded via video call with non-dentists. The case is a warning signal of "how unregulated digital health services can endanger consumer rights and health", said Reinhold Schranz from the European Consumer Center (ECC) Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.