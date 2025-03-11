Serious damage caused by purely digital teeth straightening

Hidden costs, no information

The VKI sued on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs and was proved right: the Vienna District Court in Donaustadt imposed a fine of 77,500 euros because the advertisement with "33 euros per month" had not correctly disclosed the total costs or the effective interest rate. In addition, customers were not sufficiently informed about who was liable for any damages. The Vienna Commercial Court ruled against the broker Urban Technologie GmbH for misleading business practices. Dr. Smile was not authorized to provide dental treatment in Austria.