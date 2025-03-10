Education Minister Wiederkehr officially withdraws

NEOS deny voter deception

"In life, things often turn out differently than you think from the timetable", Wiederkehr defended this constellation. He rejected the accusation of voter deception before announcing his withdrawal. "I say very honestly and openly that I will not be seeking a position in Vienna, but that I will of course continue to work for Vienna's schools as a minister." In any case, the NEOS had always been more than just one person.