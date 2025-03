Salaries: When is a man a top earner?

We provide the ultimate comparison: at what monthly income do men belong to the absolute elite compared to all other men, when do they belong to the top 25 percent and when to the top 50 percent? Experts from the Ministry of Finance have analyzed the latest income tax statistics. Spoiler: To be at the very top, you need a five-figure sum on your payslip. Plus: The "Krone" also shows the evaluation for women's incomes, where the limits are significantly lower - and for women and men together.