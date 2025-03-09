Northug to the ÖSV? “Too old! I don’t need him”

Northug had contacted the federation in December through the mediation of the ÖSV biathlon coach Vegard Bitnes, who lives in Ramsau, about a desired change of nation. According to Stadlober, this was followed by talks with ÖSV officials, but nothing has happened since then. However, the Olympic champion, who has repeatedly competed in major ski marathons since the end of his career, is still aiming for naturalization and a move. "I still want to compete for Austria and would be more than happy to move to Austria next week. Let's see what happens," Northug told ORF in Norway. He has the ambition to compete at the 2026 Olympic Games and the 2027 World Championships. "Maybe next season under the Austrian flag."