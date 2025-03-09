Change of life and co.
Northug to the ÖSV? “Too old! I don’t need him”
The 13-time cross-country world champion Petter Northug is still aiming for a change of nation to Austria. However, the ambitions of the Norwegian, who has not competed in the World Cup since 2018, are not well received by ÖSV cross-country skiing boss Alois Stadlober and Mika Vermeulen: "I don't need him because he's too old at 39."
Quickly naturalizing an overaged athlete with this lifestyle is not good for Austria's image either. He just wants to put himself back in the limelight. I don't need him, the athletes say the same thing," Stadlober told APA at the World Championships in Trondheim.
Tender plant cross-country skiing endangered
Naturalization would also make little sense for ÖSV top man Mika Vermeulen. "Austrian cross-country skiing is thriving right now, things are happening. I don't see much added value from Northug, and to be honest, not for him either. I'm relatively neutral about it, but cross-country skiing in Austria is a sensitive little plant that needs good soil, good care and good watering. If you hit it with a heavy fertilizer, the plant will die," said Vermeulen in the APA interview and added: "I give it a one percent chance."
Northug had contacted the federation in December through the mediation of the ÖSV biathlon coach Vegard Bitnes, who lives in Ramsau, about a desired change of nation. According to Stadlober, this was followed by talks with ÖSV officials, but nothing has happened since then. However, the Olympic champion, who has repeatedly competed in major ski marathons since the end of his career, is still aiming for naturalization and a move. "I still want to compete for Austria and would be more than happy to move to Austria next week. Let's see what happens," Northug told ORF in Norway. He has the ambition to compete at the 2026 Olympic Games and the 2027 World Championships. "Maybe next season under the Austrian flag."
Hurdles and time pressure
However, the Norwegian, who attracted attention with several scandals after the end of his career, is aware of the difficulties and time pressure. "It's not clear at the moment. Everyone knows that it's a difficult process. If I am asked to live in Austria for this, then I will gladly do so. If it is to work out, almost everything has to be clear before May 1st."
