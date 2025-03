Heurigen village is now firmly in female hands

56-year-old Dagmar Händler has been a member of the municipal council since 2016 and has been Köck's deputy since 2023. Born in Gumpoldskirchen, she is a winemaker, married and the mother of two grown-up daughters. Natalie Scharschon has been on the municipal council for five years and is the youngest at the age of 23. Her motto: "Face people across party lines with an open mind." In her private life, she is mainly seen around the vineyards with her golden retriever. In general, the newly elected municipal council is very young. "Nine councillors are under 35 years old," emphasizes local leader Händler.