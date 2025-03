Still no green light for Böhler container

Where the Böhler Clinic parking garage used to stand, everything is ready for the promised container hospital, with which the AUVA wants to enable the resumption of full hospital operations in Brigittenau this year. However, instead of busy construction activity, for the time being only an excavator is waiting lonely for work, as the final decision for the construction of the container solution is still missing. The latest delay in the series of Böhler breakdowns, which has now lasted exactly one year, is partly the fault of AUVA.