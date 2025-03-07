Will the Nordic combined be canceled soon?

Anger at Westvold Hansen

The fact that the women around Lisa Hirner will not be allowed to compete for medals in 2026 certainly caused displeasure at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. "It's time we included the combined women in the Olympic program," demanded the Norwegian double world champion Gyda Westvold Hansen at the medal ceremony in front of thousands of fans. Men's dominator Jarl Magnus Riiber, who will end his career at the end of the season due to ill health, was skeptical about the upcoming decision on the Olympic future of his sport. "Canceling the combined would destroy ski jumping and cross-country skiing a little," said Riiber.