Trembling for the future
Will the Nordic combined be canceled soon?
Weak spectator interest, a lack of international breadth and superior Norwegians: Nordic combined is fearing for its future.
At the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy, the traditional sport on the ski jump and cross-country ski run is the only sport in which no women are taking part. Whether Johannes Lamparter and Co. will also be represented at the 2030 Olympics is written in the stars - an end is possible after 102 years under the rings since 1924.
For the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps, the decision on the admission of Nordic combined as a sport is to be made in the summer. The exact competition program will then be determined next year, based on impressions from the Winter Games in Italy. Since 2002, there have been three Olympic medal events in the combined, and in future - if approval is granted - there could be a singles and a mixed event for both men and women.
Anger at Westvold Hansen
The fact that the women around Lisa Hirner will not be allowed to compete for medals in 2026 certainly caused displeasure at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. "It's time we included the combined women in the Olympic program," demanded the Norwegian double world champion Gyda Westvold Hansen at the medal ceremony in front of thousands of fans. Men's dominator Jarl Magnus Riiber, who will end his career at the end of the season due to ill health, was skeptical about the upcoming decision on the Olympic future of his sport. "Canceling the combined would destroy ski jumping and cross-country skiing a little," said Riiber.
"We will of course apply for both genders - the rest is up to the IOC. Allowing only the men would contradict their basic criteria," said Sandra Spitz, who is responsible for sport and events at the FIS World Federation, in Trondheim. If the Olympic bosses lower their thumbs, the combined event is in danger of disappearing into oblivion. Westvold Hansen is already thinking about trying his hand at specialty jumping as an alternative at the 2026 Olympics.
Few spectators, low performance density
At the World Championships in Norway, the spectator crowds were mainly present at the cross-country competitions, and the ski jumpers were also able to enjoy an atmospheric backdrop. The Nordic combined lagged a little behind in comparison. Another problem is the lack of density among the world's top athletes. "We don't currently have enough nations that can compete in a team competition," admitted FIS Race Director Lasse Ottesen with regard to the women.
Only nine 4-man teams also competed in the men's event in Trondheim, with the dominant Norwegians, Germany, Austria and Japan, four teams have been competing for the medals for years. This is another reason why there could only be team sprints with 2-man constellations at the World Championships from 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
