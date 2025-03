The real danger behind Elon Musk’s US data access

"Move fast and break things" was once Facebook's internal motto. Tech multi-billionaire Musk and his staff at the Government Office for Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE, are likely to have taken a liking to it: Since Trump's inauguration in January, they have been rehearsing cutting red tape with a "chainsaw" and have rapidly gained access to at least seven sensitive federal databases, including those of the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration, mostly in disregard of previous security protocols.