New pub guide
“No cell phones, the pub lives from conversations”
After a 20-year break, a Carinthian pub guide is being published again this year. On 132 pages, 95 innkeepers invite you on an enjoyable journey through Carinthia's lively and culinary inn culture. The print run is 40,000.
There are a total of 3600 restaurants in Carinthia, including 600 inns. 95 members of the Carinthian inn culture can now present their top establishments free of charge. Kathrin Zollner and Gerfried Hopf as representatives of Wirtshauskultur are delighted. Stefan Sternad, spokesman for the pub industry, is also impressed. "A pub is a place where you can go every day. With this pub guide, we are drawing the perfect culinary map of Carinthia. We now have to pool our resources. Conversation is very valuable in an inn. The cell phone and social media culture are put to one side. You can eat and drink. A pub is the place where people long to meet."
The best answer to the pub craze
This pub guide is the perfect answer to the decline of pubs. "A landlord should make the guests happy, he is also a counselor and psychiatrist," says Zollner. In addition to spicy stories from the kitchen and bar, this comprehensive work of pleasure focuses on the people behind the inns. With a clear focus on quality, regionality and a genuine passion for food, it provides valuable insights into the Carinthian culinary landscape and is the ideal companion for anyone who appreciates authentic cuisine and traditional hospitality.
Sternart: "Of course we know many of the restaurants. But everyone wants to find new establishments with this guide, which costs seven euros in tobacconists but is available free of charge in all pubs. That's the attraction. The Slovenians have already made enquiries and there are exciting collaborations in the Alps-Adriatic region. This pub guide is to be expanded, it is the home port and navigator of Carinthian pub culture."
Many vacations are also booked because of the culinary delights. Good cuisine is a decisive factor for 45 percent of Germans and 48 percent of Austrians when booking a trip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
