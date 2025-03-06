“No cell phones, the pub lives from conversations”

There are a total of 3600 restaurants in Carinthia, including 600 inns. 95 members of the Carinthian inn culture can now present their top establishments free of charge. Kathrin Zollner and Gerfried Hopf as representatives of Wirtshauskultur are delighted. Stefan Sternad, spokesman for the pub industry, is also impressed. "A pub is a place where you can go every day. With this pub guide, we are drawing the perfect culinary map of Carinthia. We now have to pool our resources. Conversation is very valuable in an inn. The cell phone and social media culture are put to one side. You can eat and drink. A pub is the place where people long to meet."