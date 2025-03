Euram Bank: 547 million euros in claims

Deposit protection comes first, said Jürgen Gebauer from KSV1870 (Kreditschutzverband von 1870). "Subsequently, savers with savings balances that are not covered by deposit protection are entitled to a pro rata payment. Only then will the other creditors follow. From today's perspective, it seems very likely that at least the claim of the deposit guarantee can be satisfied in full, whereas second-class deposit creditors may only receive a pro rata satisfaction".