Kane: “My most important Bayern goals”

"That was a really big step in the right direction," said Kane after his gala against Leverkusen. "Half the job is done." They were probably his two most important goals for Bayern so far, said the 31-year-old Englishman. Kane was almost everywhere on the pitch, scoring with his head and from the penalty spot. He scored from the spot for the 30th time in a row in all competitions. Kane missed his last penalty to date in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against France.