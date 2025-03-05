Spectacle in the sky: two eclipses in March

In Austria, this spectacle can be seen in full on March 29: The partial solar eclipse begins at 11.41 am (Vienna), with the maximum occultation being reached at 12.18 pm. However, only a small part of the sun will be covered by the moon: 14 percent in relation to the diameter and six percent in relation to the area of the solar disk. In total, the partial eclipse - which, incidentally, cannot be seen anywhere in the world in an annular or total eclipse - lasts one hour and eleven minutes (Vienna).