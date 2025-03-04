Government grows ...
Secretaries-General are now also being added
Seven new state secretaries. A total of 21 government members. Costs of almost 400,000 euros per month for the government team. These figures alone are enough to cause criticism.
But it will probably not stop there - in the black-red (home affairs) and red-black departments (finance), additional secretaries-general will now be installed alongside the state secretaries. This begs the question: should the State Secretary now look after the Minister? And should the Secretary General look after the State Secretary?
Secretaries General were already appointed in the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Finance on the day of the inauguration. Andreas Achatz returned to the Ministry of the Interior. He was most recently head of cabinet to former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. When asked by "Krone" why a Secretary General was needed, the Ministry of the Interior replied: "The new Secretary General will primarily focus on the implementation of innovations and projects."
The new Secretary General will primarily be responsible for implementing innovations and projects.
Innenministerium von Karner
Above all, Achatz will oversee the complete reorganization of the duty time model for the 32,000 police officers. In addition, there are numerous challenges in the area of fighting crime, but above all in taking consistent action against all forms of extremism. In future, the security authorities are to be given new powers in this area, the practical application of which will entail numerous projects to prepare for implementation.
Traditionally, there has always been a Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance. After the Thomas Schmid era, which triggered numerous investigations by the WKStA, this post was no longer filled. Now that the budget is crashing, there is an urgent need for coordination within the big house, according to the ministry.
